Kerala government collaborates with LinkedIn to boost employability skill among students

Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) and the ICT Academy of Kerala (ICTAK) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LinkedIn as a part of the Connect Career to Campus (CCC) campaign under the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission (KKEM) initiative.

According to the Kerala government, this partnership aims to reinforce the employability skill among the youth of Kerala and create job opportunities for them using LinkedIn talent insights and learning tools.

As per an official statement, the agreement was signed on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister for Labour and General Education V Sivankutty, Minister for Higher Education R Bindu, Minister for LSGD M V Govindan and MLA Kadakampally Surendran, as part of the inaugural event of the CCC campaign.

In the statement, the state government has mentioned that through this partnership, different products and services of LinkedIn will be made available for students.

“This will also include LinkedIn Insights that can help understand the job market and hiring trends, curated LinkedIn Learning courses to support upskilling, and LinkedIn Jobs to provide career opportunities for eligible youth. LinkedIn will also coach students on creating their online professional brand,” the release said.

” In this partnership, LinkedIn will offer talent insights and curated learning courses to bring the youth of Kerala closer to in-demand skills, personal branding resources, and new-age job opportunities as they kick start their careers,” Ruchee Anand, senior director, Talent and Learning Solutions, LinkedIn said.

K-DISC is a strategic think-tank and advisory body constituted by the Government of Kerala. ICTAK is a Social Enterprise created in a Public Private Partnership model (PPP) for imparting ICT skills to the youths of Kerala and is supported by the government of India, partnered by the government of Kerala and the IT industry.

The KKEM is a digital platform-based strategic programme launched by the Government of Kerala to transform the state into a knowledge economy.

