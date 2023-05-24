Kerala DHSE Result 2023: How to check at results.kerala.nic.in

Kerala Class 12th Result 2023: Kerala’s Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is all set to announce the Plus 2 and VHSE results. Once the results are announced, candidates may check the results at official websites.kerala.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in or kerala.gov.in.

The board organised practical exams of vocational higher secondary exam (VHSE) second year and higher secondary from February 25 to February 1, while the theory exams were conducted from March 10 and went on till March 30. All exams were conducted in the morning single shifts as announced dates.

Students will be able to check their results once marks are shared by the board online. They are also advised to visit their respective schools to collect hard copies of their marksheets. Students will also be able to check their marks through Saphalam app and PRD Live. Earlier, the board had announced class 10th results. A total of 99.70 percent of students had passed the exam.

The results were published on a number of official websites including results.kite.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in, by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. The exams took place from March 9 till March 29. More than 4.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 final exams. The exams were held in various centres across the state.

Here’s how candidates can check their results:

1) Students may first visit the official websites’ results.kerala.nic.in.

2) After this, students will be required to click on the link showing results

3) Now, they will be required to use their credentials in order to check results

4) Soon, marks will appear on screen.

5) Students may download the results

6) Save it for future use.

It may be noted that a total of 3,61,281 students passed last year out of 3,02,865. While 78 schools had recorded 100 percent pass outs, the total pass-out percentage was 88.37. Also, the board announced the results on June 21. The overall pass percentage in 2021 was 87.94.