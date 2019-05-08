Kerala DHSE result 2019: Plus Two results to be announced soon at keralaresults.nic.in | How to check

Published: May 8, 2019 8:48:34 AM

Kerala DHSE Plus Two result 2019: The Plus Two exams were conducted from March 6 and the same continued till March 27. Candidates can visit keralaresults.nic.in to check their scores.

Kerala DHSE Plus Two result 2019: The class 12th/ Plus Two results will be declared by the Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) today at keralaresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the exam can visit the official website as soon as the results have been announced to check their scores. The Plus Two exams were conducted from March 6 and the same continued till March 27. The board has released the Kerala SSLC/ class 10th board exam results on May 5, 2019. Here is when and how you can check your class 12th results.

Kerala DHSE Plus Two result 2019: When to check class 12th scores

Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala on May 8 around 11 AM to check your results.

Kerala DHSE Plus Two result 2019: How to check scores via SMS

SMS – KERALA12<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER – Send it to 56263

Kerala DHSE Plus Two result 2019: How to check Plus Two scores on the website

Step 1: Visit the official results website of Kerala DHSE at keralaresults.nic.in
Step 2: Now click on the link that says ‘DHSE plus two results 2019’
Step 3: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth
Step 4: Click on ‘Get Results’ to check your result
Step 5: Check your scores and save a copy of the same for future

Kerala Plus Two/DHSE Result: Last year’s statistics

In 2018, the DHSE/Plus Two/Class 12th board examination was conducted from March 7 to March 27 across 2050 centres in the state. Results for the same were announced on May 10, 2019. Out of them, 4.6 Lakhs students who appeared for the exam, 83.37% of students passed the exam. Among these, 11,829 students secured A+ Grade.

