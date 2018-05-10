Kerala DHSE Result 2018 LIVE Updates: Kerala Board Class 12 Results out soon at dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala DHSE Result 2018 live updates!

Kerala DHSE result 2018 LIVE Updates: The Kerala Secondary Education Board (KSEB) will release the Class 12th or Plus Two Results today at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the board at the above-mentioned websites as soon as the result link has been activated by the board. While the Kerala Plus Two results are due on Thursday, the Kerala SSLC exam results were declared by the Kerala Secondary Education Board (KSEB) on May 3 on the official website. This year, the Kerala board had conducted the class 10th and 12th board examination from March 7. while the SSLC exams ended on March 26, the 12th class exams were held until March 27.

The year, a total of 3.72 lakh regular students have registered for the exam. Out of this number, the number of students who are open school if 69,971, while 33,369 students appeared for the compartmental examinations. The Kerala Class 12th students can check their Plus Two examination results on the official website of the board at dhsekerala.gov.in, the results will also be available on the official results website of Kerala at keralaresults.nic.in. Apart from these candidates can also visit the following websites to check their result- indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

Kerala DHSE result 2018: How to check Plus Two results-

Step 1: Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala at keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Now click on the link that says ‘DHSE EXAM RESULTS – 2018’

Step 3: Enter the required information

Step 4: Press enter

More about Directorate of Higher Secondary Education-

The Kerala Secondary Education Board (KSEB), also known as the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education. This is the organisation that is responsible to conduct the various class 10th and 12th results.