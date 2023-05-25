scorecardresearch
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023 Live: Results all set to be announced today

Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2023 Live at www.keralaresults.nic.in: Last week results for class 10th were announced.

Written by Subhajit Dasgupta
Updated:
Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 Live
Kerala DHSE Result 2023: While the board had conducted practical exams of vocational higher secondary exam (VHSE) second year and higher secondary from February 25 to February 1, theory exams were held between March 10 and March 30. (IE)
Kerala DHSE Class 12th Result 2023 Live: Kerala’s Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will announce Class 12th results today. Students who are looking to check their results can do the same from the official websites. kerala.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in or kerala.gov.in. Once the results are announces, students can check marks from above websites. They are advised to collect hard copies of marksheets from their respective schools once the results are announced.

Earlier, while the board had conducted practical exams of vocational higher secondary exam (VHSE) second year and higher secondary from February 25 to February 1, theory exams were held between March 10 and March 30.

Also read: Kerala DHSE Result 2023: How to check at results.kerala.nic.in

Last week results for class 10th were announced. Close to 99.70 percent of students had cleared the exam. The exams took place between March 9 and March 29. Over 4.5 lakh students appeared for the board exams across various centres in the state.

A total of 3,61,281 students passed last year . Notably, 78 schools had recorded 100 percent pass outs, even as the total pass-out percentage of students was 88.37.

Live Updates
First published on: 25-05-2023 at 08:14 IST

