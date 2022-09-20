Kerala DHSE Equivalency Result 2022 out for plus one and two at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala DHSE Equivalency Result 2022:The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has announced the classes 11 and 12th results online on its website. All those who appeared in the Kerala DHSE plus one and two equivalency exam 2022 can download their results from the official website of Kerala DHSE -keralaresults.nic.in using their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page.

The exam authority conducted both exams in the month of August. The link for downloading Kerala DHSE Equivalency Result 2022 for plus one and Kerala DHSE Equivalency Result 2022 for class 12th are available on the official website. The candidates can download their results by entering their essential details on the login page.

It should be noted that only those candidates who have successfully qualified in the equivalency exam for Kerala DHSE Equivalency Result 2022 plus one & two will be able to download their school-wise results. The easy steps for downloading Kerala DHSE Equivalency Result 2022 plus one and two are given below.

How and where to download Kerala DHSE Equivalency Result 2022 plus one & two?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of Kerala DHSE -keralaresults.nic.in

On the homepage, the link for DHSE Second Year Equivalency Exam – August 2022 and DHSE First Year Equivalency Exam – August 2022 will be displayed

Now, Enter your date of birth, roll number, and click on the submit button

The DHSE First Year Equivalency Exam – August 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can download Kerala DHSE Equivalency Result 2022 plus one & two and save it for future reference