The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala released the results for Class 12 or plus two revaluation on its official website.

Students who appeared in Kerala Plus Two revaluation and scrutiny examination can now check their scores at dhsekerala.gov.in.

According to an official notification, students who have a change of scores in Revaluation are required to submit their original scorecard along with a request to effect the change to the undersigned through the concerned School Principals within one month.

The official notification read – “The Revaluation and Scrutiny results of Second Year Higher Secondary Examination, March 2023, are published herewith. Those candidates who have a change of scores in Revaluation shall submit their original score sheet along with a request to effect the change through the concerned School Principals directly to the undersigned within one month for effecting the change of marks.”

DHSE Kerala Class 12th revaluation results: Steps how to check