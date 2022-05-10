Kerala Class 10th and 12th board exam results – Check date, time and other details

In a welcome news for students, the Kerala Government has announced the dates for declarations of Class X and XII board results. While the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results for Class X will be announced on June 10, 2022, the Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) result for Class XII will be announced on June 20, 2022.

The Class X exams were conducted between March 31, 2022 to April 29, 2022, Class XII exams were conducted between March 30, 2022 to April 22, 2022. Once the results are declared, students can check their results online at keralaresults.nic.in. Apart from this, students can check their results at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, and keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Currently the evaluation process is on, the results will be announced after the completion of the process. Both Class X and XII exams were held in offline mode across 2,943 centres in the state, and 9 centres each in Lakshadeep and Gulf region, under the strict Covid protocol.More than 4,26 lakh students appeared for the class X exam, over 8 lakh students appeared for Class XX exam.

Here’s how students can check their results online:

Students may first log to official website keralaresults.nic.in

After this, students may click on the related link.

Now, students may enter required details like roll number.

Students can now click on the submit button.

They may now take out printouts for future use.

Recently, the DHSE exam was in news after a group of teachers alleged that the Chemistry paper answer key was set by the same teacher who had set the question paper, which was against the standard paractice, however the DHSE had soon stepped in and revised the answer sheet.