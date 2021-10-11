Kerala changes exam pattern to help students score better amid pandemic

The Kerala higher secondary directorate conducted class XII exam in the last academic year despite COVID-19 prevailing in the country (Photo: PTI)

The Delhi board has enrolled Kerala students for undergraduate programmes in University of Delhi colleges. The board is supporting students due to the losses caused by the pandemic. The board has in fact also decided to double the questions for students to score well in the exams.

Jeevan Babu K, Kerala director-general, education and examination commissioner , explained that the examination was conducted in such a manner as to help or support every student. “Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the exams were being held to support students to score well in exams. The exams were held based on focus areas which were identified. Not only that, we also doubled the number of questions to help students gain maximum score,” he was quoted as saying to Indianexpress.com.

The impact of such a move was clearly visible in the results. As many as 502 students of the state board exam scored full marks in Class XII this year followed by another 47,881 , who had scored above 90 per cent. Most of them were seen securing above 95 per cent this year. Last year, only 18,510 students had secured above 90 per cent and of them, only 234 could secure full marks (1,200 out of 1,200). The pass percentage for this year was also better and stood at 87.94 per cent compared to 85.13 per cent and 84.33 per cent in 2020 and 2019 respectively.

As a matter of fact, Kerala board students were not the only ones securing high marks this year. Over 70,000 CBSE students this year also managed to secure over 95 per cent, up from 38,686 students last year. The Kerala higher secondary directorate conducted class XII exam in the last academic year despite COVID-19 prevailing in the country. As many as 3,73,788 students managed to appear for the exam. Out Of them, at least 3,28,702 were eligible for higher education.

The DG said that there shouldn’t be anything controversial about Kerala students getting admission in large numbers. “We have conducted classes for two months starting January and held the exams, both theory and practical. Many other state boards had not even conducted the exams but granted marks to students. When we conduct the exam during the pandemic, we can’t bring the same volume of toughness which we usually apply during an exam,” he told Indianexpress.com.

If sources are to be believed, the state higher secondary directorate said a large number of students of the state exam board want to pursue higher studies in arts and humanities subjects outside Kerala, Delhi in particular. They also want to attend coaching classes for the civil services exam there. With the help of admission in Delhi college, such students look forward to better academics and exposure besides gaining expertise in English.

Shamil V from Subulussalam Higher Secondary School Moorkanad in Malappuram, scored full marks in the Class XII exam. He got admission in DU’s Hindu College for the BA Sociology course. “It has been my dream to study in Delhi where I can better my language skills. I am also looking forward to studying for the civil service exams,” said Shamil, son of farmer Abdul Kareem as quoted in the Indianexpress.com. He also said many of his friends from Malappuram, who scored above 95 per cent in the exam, have joined various colleges in Delhi already.