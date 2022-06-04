Kerala Blockchain Academy to offer one day blockchain technology training to college faculty

Kerala Blockchain Academy, a centre of excellence under Digital University, Kerala, has announced to offer a one day free blockchain training on June 11 for faculty of colleges from across the country.

Part of the novel efforts of Innovation Club, the online training aims to generate borderless blockchain education among academic institutions.

The educators can attend the training by becoming Kerala Blockchain Academy Innovation Club (KBAIC) faculty coordinator by registering online, the academy mentioned in a release. As part of membership benefits, faculty coordinators are awarded free discount coupons for self-paced blockchain programs, including the foundation and advanced developer programs, in Ethereum and Hyperledger Fabric blockchain.

The last date of registration is June 6. The admission is through institutions only.

With inputs from PTI.

