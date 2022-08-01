Kerala announces holiday on August 1 for educational institutions amid Orange alert

Kerala administration has declared Monday as a holiday for educational institutions in some parts of the state as heavy rains continue to lash the coastal state.

According to the official statement, the district collectors of Pathanamthitta and Kollam have declared August 1 as a holiday for educational institutions in certain taluks in their respective districts.

In the Ernakulam district, all departments have been directed to be prepared and fishermen have been instructed not to go to sea, in view of an Orange alert issued for the district till August 4, 2022, the control room of the district said.

The control room further mentioned that the water levels of rivers flowing through the district are being monitored in view of the heavy rain warnings and a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority is also scheduled to be held during the day.

The step comes after the central Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in Kerala till August 4 with orange alerts being issued in various districts in the week ahead. In view of the same Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister, Kerala on Sunday said those in hilly areas should be cautious and as a precautionary measure they should be shifted to relief camps as soon as rains start.

According to the statement, the Orange alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts of the state for August 1.

It further notes, the Orange alert has been issued in eight districts for August 2, twelve for August 3 and twelve on August 4, according to an IMD district rainfall forecast issued for Kerala at 1 PM on Sunday.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from six cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between six to 11 cm.

With inputs from PTI

