Kerala 12th results out today: Students alert! Check dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala 12th results out today!

Kerala 12th results 2018: The Kerala Secondary Education Board (KSEB) is expected to release the Class 12th results today at dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in. KSEB, which is also known as the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala conducted the class 12th examinations earlier in the year from March 7 to March 27. Students who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the board as soon as the results link has been activated. The Kerala Board had announced the SSLC or class 10th board examination results that were conducted from March 7 to March 26, on May 3.

The year, a total of 3.72 lakh regular students have registered for the exam. Out of this number, the number of students who are open school if 69,971, while 33,369 students appeared for the compartmental examinations. Mentioned below are the different details that candidates need to know to check their results-

Kerala 12th results 2018: How to check Plus Two results-

Step 1: Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala at keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Now click on the link that says ‘DHSE EXAM RESULTS – 2018’

Step 3: Enter the required information

Step 4: Press enter

Candidates can check their results via SMS also- Just SMS- KERALA12REGISTRATION NUMBER – Send it to 56263

The Class 12th board results for the students of Kerala will be released on May 10 at 11 AM. Candidates can visit the official website from 10 AM as sometimes the results are announced prior to the declaration time. The Kerala Class 12th students can check their Plus Two examination results on the official website of the board at dhsekerala.gov.in, the results will also be available on the official results website of Kerala at keralaresults.nic.in. Apart from these candidates can also visit the following websites to check their result- indiaresults.com, examresults.net.