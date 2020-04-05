Kendriya Vidyalayas to start online classes for students

“We have shared some action points with all principals… An essential protocol has also been designed for online classes to be conducted by our teachers,” he said.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has designed a protocol for its schools in the country to start online classes for students stuck at their homes due to the lockdown and shared “action points” with all principals to implement the programme, an HRD Ministry official said on Sunday.

All Kendriya Vidyalayas have been asked to get in touch with teachers, students and their parents about it through e-mail, WhatsApp and SMS to ensure maximum benefit to students, the official said.

“We have shared some action points with all principals… An essential protocol has also been designed for online classes to be conducted by our teachers,” he said.

“We have also shared the schedule of lessons of the recorded and live programmes of National Institute of Open Learning for secondary and senior secondary classes from their Swayam Prabha portal commencing from April 7.”

The KVS, an autonomous body under the HRD Ministry, has nominated teachers for live session conducted by NIOS to address queries of the learners through Skype and Live Web Chat.

“These nominated teachers will prepare additional material and notes on the content broadcast in morning session of the same day so that the doubts of the learner could be clarified during live session and if doubts are not coming in during live session then the faculty will recapitulate the content or transact the content through PPT or suitable teaching aids,” the official said.