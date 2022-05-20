Kejriwal seeks to strengthen collaboration in education, meets Aus high commissioner

Arving Kejriwal, chief minister, Delhi met high commissioner of Australia to India Barry O’ Farrell at Delhi Secretariat and said his government would like to strengthen collaboration in the fields of water and education.

“We would like to hold dialogue and learn from Australian experts of this field and explore partnerships as well. If possible, the Delhi Government would also be keen to collaborate in the field of pollution control with Australia too,” Kejriwal said. He stated vocational programmes is one other field where the Delhi government is keen to collaborate with Australia.

He further suggested inking twin city agreement with an Australian city for formal exchange of knowledge.

“We can take up exchange visits to learn better from each other’s work. We can also ink a twin-city agreement with an Australian city to formalise our exchange of knowledge.” Delhi Government would like to hold dialogue and learn from Australian experts and explore partnerships as well to bolster the state’s infrastructure, he said further.

Kejriwal also met ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to India, Peggy Frantzen at Delhi Secretariat.

The two diplomats appreciated Delhi’s education and healthcare revolution. They stated that the Delhi government holds the potential and expertise to transform Delhi into a world-leader with its policies and offered their support towards achieving the same, said a Delhi government statement.

Kejriwal and Frantzen discussed at length about each other’s urban reforms and developmental work. Both the leaders exchanged their views of urban health infrastructure as well.

