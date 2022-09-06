Prepare plan to modernise 10 lakh government schools in 5 years; Kejriwal to PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, to take all states on board to prepare a plan for the modernisation of over 10 lakh government schools in the country in the next five years.

The PM had announced on Monday that 14,500 schools across the country will be developed and upgraded under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana and they will be equipped with modern infrastructure, including labaratoriess, smart classrooms, libraries, and sports facilities.

“This is a very good thing but just modernising 14,500 schools is like a drop of water in the ocean. At this rate it will take 70-80 years to improve all the 10.5 lakh schools in the country,” Kejriwal said in an official statement.

“I appeal to the prime minister to make all the 10.5 lakh government schools in the country modern,” he added. He further added that India cannot become the number one country in the world unless it ensures good quality, free education for every child.

“I have often said that there are a number of things that need to be done to make India the number one country in the world. Unless first-class free education to every child in the country is ensured, India can not progress,” the Delhi CM aaded.

“A big mistake happened after India gained independence. We should have ensured good quality education and schools in every village and nook and corner of the country. If everyone was educated, India would not be a poor country,” Kejriwal said.

Furthermore, Kejriwal said that he would launch the Aam Aadmi Party’s “Make India No. 1” campaign from his hometown of Hisar in Haryana on Wednesday and later visit other states to connect people with the movement.

