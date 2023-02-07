Indian students going abroad for studies, bemoans Kejriwal

India should have developed the capacity to attract students from across the globe rather than “our youths having to go abroad”, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal emphasising on Indians going to countries such as Ukraine to study medicine, as per an official statement.

The CM’s statement came in line with the Union Ministry of Education remark on more than 30 lakh Indians going abroad for higher education during 2017-2022.

“75 years after Independence, we should have, by now, developed the capacity to attract youth from across the globe to study in India rather than our youth having to go abroad. Sad that our youth have to go to countries like Ukraine to study medicine? India can become no 1 destination for education,” the Delhi chief minister tweeted.

In a written response to a question by JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and others, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said 30 lakh Indians went abroad for higher education during 2017-2022.

Sarkar said 7.50 lakh Indians disclosed their purpose of visit as study or education while going abroad in 2022.

The number in the preceding years was 4.40 lakh (2021), 2.59 lakh (2020), 5.86 lakh (2019), 5.17 lakh (2018) and 4.54 lakh (2017).

The minister was also asked if it was a fact that the money being spent by Indian students abroad was more than India’s education budget and if the government had any proposal to establish an “international university of high standard” to save the funds.

