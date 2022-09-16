Due to quality education of govt schools in Delhi, 1,141 students cleared JEE, NEET, says Kejriwal

Due to the quality education provided in Delhi government schools, 1,141 students have cleared JEE and NEET exams, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday, September 16, 2022.The statement was made while the chief minister was delivering a speech at an event organised to felicitate toppers of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) at Thyagaraj Stadium.

Furthermore, felicitating the students, Kejriwal noted that 18 crore children study in government schools across the country and most of them are in a poor state. “These government schools can be improved the way we did it in Delhi. We provided quality education to students and because of that, 1,141 students of our government schools cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and NEET exams,” he said.

Previously, a perception was created that governments cannot run schools and such schools should be handed over to private players or handled through CSR initiatives, Kejriwal said. “Education is not a matter of charity, it is a matter of right. The country’s poverty can be eradicated if we provide good education to every child,” the CM said.

In addition, the chief minister felicitated 28 students who secured ranks in the top 1,000 in JEE and NEET exams.

Meanwhile, admissions in Delhi government schools for class 11 have been started. Students who scored 55% aggregated in class 10, are eligible for admission in science and commerce streams, with 50% in English, 50% in science and 50% in Mathematics are eligible for Science stream with maths and 40% in maths for science stream without maths.

However, for commerce stream, students need a 50% aggregate score, with 45% in social science, 45 % in English (or Hindi in the case of commerce without maths) and 50 % in maths for commerce with maths.

With inputs from PTI.

