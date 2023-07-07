Kejriwal applauds grade 10-11 students for using technology to solve real-world problems.

Grade 10-11 students being taught to use technology to solve day-to-day problems now is a “good thing” that it is something that did not happen earlier, Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister, Delhi, said. “A high-end competition like this has not been held anywhere in India before. Today, there are government as well as private schools that are participating in this competition. But the maximum number of students participating in it are from the School of Specialised Excellence. We can say that the level of education in the government schools of Delhi is much above that in other states,” he said.

They have made sincere efforts to address real-world issues, which they consider the most commendable aspect of this initiative. Illustrating his point, Kejriwal shared a personal anecdote about his inability to repair his grandfather’s ceiling fan, despite his education at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). Reflecting on his experience, he recounted, “During my mechanical engineering studies at IIT-Kharagpur, I returned to my village for a vacation after completing my second year of college. One day, my grandfather approached me, mentioning that his fan was malfunctioning and requested my assistance in fixing it,” according to an official statement.

The Delhi Robotics League is India’s first statewide robotics competition, conceived to enhance skills and competence among school students. The theme of the 2023 edition is “Robo Kancha”. “Kancha” is a traditional game, mostly played by children. The aim is to enable students to learn problem-solving by conceptualising game solutions, designing and building robots, testing, debugging and ultimately creating a winning strategy, according to the statement.

With inputs from PTI.