KEAM result 2019: Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical exam results released at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM result 2019: The Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) ahs announced the results for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical examination at cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the test can visit the official website of the exam now to check their scores and rank. The Engineering Entrance Examination was conducted on April 22 and 23. Now as the results have been announced, the Commissioner for Entrance Examination will now conduct a Centralised Allotment Process after which the final list of selected candidates will be announced. Check the details below to know more. KEAM result 2019: How to check Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical scores Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'KEAM 2019 - Candidate Portal' Step 3: As you enter the portal, now enter your Application number, password and Access Code Step 4: Click on 'LOGIN' to check your results KEAM is conducted annually by the Kerala CEE for admission to Professional Degree Courses in the state. mentioned below is the list of all the programmes, admission to which are possible with KEAM scores- Engineering Courses: Bachelor of Technology B.Tech. (Agricultural Engineering) [B.Tech. (Agri. Engg.)] B.Tech. (Food Engineering & Technology) [B.Tech. (Food Engg. & Tech)] B.Tech. (Dairy Technology) B.Tech. (Food Technology) [B.Tech. (Food Tech)] Architecture Course : Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) Medical Courses : Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) Agriculture & Forestry Courses: Bachelor of Science-Agriculture [BSc.(Hons.) Agri.] Bachelor of Science-Forestry [BSc.(Hons.) Forestry] Veterinary Course : Bachelor of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry (BVSc. & AH) Fisheries Course : Bachelor of Fisheries Science (BFSc.) Pharmacy Course: Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) It is important to note that there will be separate rank lists for - Engineering Courses, Architecture Course, MBBS\/BDS\/BHMS\/BSMS\/BUMS, Agriculture, Veterinary, Forestry and Fisheries, BAMS Course and B.Pharm Course.