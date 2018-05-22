KEAM result 2018: Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance exam results declared at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2018 was conducted on April 23, 24.(Photo: IE)

KEAM result 2018: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has declared the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance examination results at cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the same can visit the official website now to check their results as the link has now been activated. CEE had released the KEAM-2018 answer sheets on the official website last month and now the results have also been declared. The exam was conducted on April 23, 24. The examination authority will be releasing the rank and final list of students who have qualified the examination later today.

KEAM 2018 is conducted for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses in the state of Kerala. Candidates need to note that, in case they fail to visit the website to check their scores, they can check again later. The website might fail to respond due to heavy traffic.

KEAM result 2018: How to check scores-

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEAM at cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says KEAM 2018 portal

Step 3: Now click on the link KEAM 2018 result link

Step 4: Enter the required details

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for future

KEAM 2018: Mentioned below are the programmes offered through this entrance exam-

Engineering

— Bachelor of Technology (B Tech)

— B Tech (Agricultural Engineering) [B Tech (Agri Engg)]

— B Tech (Food Engineering & Technology) [B Tech (Food Engg & Tech)]

— B Tech (Dairy Technology)

— B Tech (Food Technology) [BTech (Food Tech)]

Architecture

— Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch)

Medical

— Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

— Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)

— Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)

— Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS)

— Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

— Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS)

Agriculture and Forestry

— Bachelor of Science-Agriculture [BSc (Hons) Agri]

— Bachelor of Science-Forestry [BSc (Hons) Forestry]

Veterinary

— Bachelor of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH)

Fisheries

— Bachelor of Fisheries Science (BFSc)

Pharmacy

— Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharm)