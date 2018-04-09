KEAM admit card 2018 to be released at cee-kerala.org, know how to download

KEAM admit card 2018: The KEAM examination is all set to be conducted on April 23 and 24.

KEAM Admit card 2018: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations is likely to release the admit cards for Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy (KEAM 2018) examination tomorrow at cee-kerala.org. Candidates who are registered to appear for the examination that is scheduled to be conducted later in the month can visit the official website to download the same. Once the admit card link has been activated by the CEE, candidates can check their admit cards without which they will not be able to appear for the exam. They need to keep in mind that no admit card will be sent via post to any of the candidates and it is compulsory for them to download it.

The KEAM examination is all set to be conducted on April 23 and 24. KEAM is annually conducted by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations for admission to a number of professional degree courses conducted by the various authorities that are within the State of Kerala.

KEAM Admit card 2018: How to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEAM at cee-kerala.org

Step 2: Now click on the link that says KEAM 2018 Admit Card

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Press enter

Step 5: Check the details mentioned on the card and download the same for future

Mentioned below are the courses offered by the Institute-

Engineering Courses:

1. Bachelor of Technology [(B.Tech.)includes all Courses listed in Annexure II (1)(b)]

2. B.Tech. (Agricultural Engineering) [B.Tech. (Agri. Engg.)]

3. B.Tech. (Food Engineering & Technology) [B.Tech. (Food Engg. & Tech)]

4. B.Tech. (Dairy Technology)

5. B.Tech. (Food Technology) [B.Tech. (Food Tech)]

Architecture Course :

1. Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.)

Medical Courses :

1. Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

2. Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)

3. Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)

4. Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS)

5. Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

6. Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS)

Agriculture & Forestry Courses:

1. Bachelor of Science-Agriculture [BSc.(Hons.) Agri.]

2. Bachelor of Science-Forestry [BSc.(Hons.) Forestry]

Veterinary Course :

1. Bachelor of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry (BVSc. & AH)

Fisheries Course :

1. Bachelor of Fisheries Science (BFSc.)

Pharmacy Course:

1. Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm)