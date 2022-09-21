KEAM 2022 round one allotment list to be out today at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2022 round one allotment list: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala is all set to release the first round allotment list today for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022. All those who are eagerly waiting for the KEAM 2022 allotment list for enrollment in various engineering and architecture courses will be able to download the list from the official website of KEAM – cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KEAM 2022 first allotment list will be released on the admission portal. Candidates will be able to download KEAM 2022 round one allotment list by using their application number and password. After the KEAM 2022 allotment, the candidates will have to submit the processing fee until September 26. If a candidate fails to do so, they will not be allotted seats and will also not be able to consider for the higher option chosen by them.

It should be noted that the board has already released the trial allotment list on its website. Now, the allotment lists for the first phase of the admissions are awaited. According to the media reports, the lists will be published today, 21 September by evening. Candidates will be able to check KEAM 2022 round one allotment list followed by the easy steps given below, once it is out.

Also Read| IIM CAT 2022: Don’t miss! Last day to register for CAT exams at iimcat.ac.in; Check time & important updates here

How and where to download KEAM 2022 round one allotment list?

Go to the official website of KEAM – cee.kerala.gov.in. Then, the candidate will have to click on the link that reads ‘KEAM 2022’. It will redirect you to the login page where you have to enter your application number and password. Then, KEAM 2022 first allotment list will appear on the screen. Download KEAM 2022 round one allotment list PDF and save it for future reference.

Also Read| CUET PG Result 2022 to be released soon on cuet.nta.nic.in

Previously, the board authority announced the KEAM 2022 results on August 4. According to the results, a total of 58570 candidates have been shortlisted for the counselling process. The written exam for the samee were conducted on Jul 4, 2022 at various exam centres across Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.