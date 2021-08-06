KEAM 2021 exam conducted successfully, check how to obtain answer key, result estimate

The candidates will ultimately be evaluated on the basis of the answer key released by the CEE rather than the coaching institutions.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examination, Kerala has successfully conducted the KEAM 2021 exam on Thursday. Amidst the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the state, conducting the exam successfully was a challenging task for the authorities. The exam was conducted in two shifts on the same day starting from 10 AM in the morning and concluded by 5 PM in the evening with a break of two hours between the two papers. The Commissioner for the Entrance Examination is soon going to release the official answer key of the papers which will give clarity to the students about their exact marks in the entrance exam and plan their next course of action. Once the CEE has released the official answer sheet, students will be able to download the same from the official website of CEE- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates must take note that the answer sheet is released by the CEE in a pdf format and all questions asked in the entrance exam in different sets and patterns will be answered so that candidates can make up their mind about their actual performance in the exam and not remain uncertain about their performance.

What about the answer keys released by coaching institutions?

In the times and age of 24.7 access to the internet and plethora of educational institutions available online, students need not even wait for the official release of the answer key from the CEE and can pretty much gauge their overall performance in the exam by tallying with the coaching answer sheets. Within hours of the completion of the exam, various coaching centres release the answer sheets for the benefit of students. By and large most reputed coaching institutions after years of experience teaching the same subject are pretty accurate in their assessment of the exam and resultant answer sheets. However, candidates must note that there is always some scope for the marginal plus and minus from the official answer key. Moreover, the candidates will ultimately be evaluated on the basis of the answer key released by the CEE rather than the coaching institutions.

How to calculate your marks?

Students after getting hold of either the official answer key or a coaching institute key must award themselves 4 marks for every correct answer and subtract one mark for every incorrect answer they have marked in the OMR sheet. Adding the cumulative score, candidates will get to know how they have fared in the exam.

When will the KEAM 2021 result be released?

According to the precedent set by the CEE, the results will be released in about a fortnight after the official answer key has been released by the authorities. Once the result has been declared, students will be able to check their result on the official website-cee.kerala.gov.in.