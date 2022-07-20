KCET Result 2022 will be declared after CBSE & ICSE board results – details here

KCET Result 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will soon release the results for Karnataka Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 on its official website. All those who are eagerly waiting for the results are advised to keep checking the official website of KCET for the latest updates.

According to the report of IE, the results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 will be declared after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and ICSE Results. This year, KEA will be considering 50 per cent of theory marks from class 12 CBSE and ICSE results as per official updates. Once, the results are announced, the link will be sent to the candidates and give them 2 or 3 days to update their results. After that, CET rankings will be declared.

It is also expected that the Karnataka Examinations Authority will release the answer keys before the declaration of the results. However, there is no confirmation on the release of answer keys. All the candidates waiting for KCET Result 2022 are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

How to download KCET Result 2022?

Candidates will be able to download KCET Result 2022 online and save their mark sheets for future reference. For the ease of candidates, we are providing easy steps to download results. Candidates can follow the easy steps and download their results.

Visit the official website of KCETE – kea.kar.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘KCET Result 2022 download link’. Enter you credentials such as roll number, date of birth, captcha and other details. KCET Result 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download KCET Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Karnataka Common Entrance Test is a State Level Entrance Exam for admission to various professional degree courses. This year, KCET 2022 was conducted from June 16 to June 18, 2022 in paper-pen mode.