KCET result 2022: Karnataka CET results out on karresults.nic.in – Check steps to download

KCET 2022 Results: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the results of the Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. The results were released at 10 am on Saturday. Students who appeared for the entrance exam can check their results at the official websites — karresults.nic.in and kea.kar.nic.in.

Here’s how students can download their results:

Step 1: Visit the websites- kea.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in

Step 2: As you arrive on the Home page, you will see KCET 2022 result link. Click on it.

Step 3: Enter all login credentials

Step 4: Scorecards will appear as soon as you enter the credentials

Step 5: Download and save for future refrence

The KCET exam was conducted on June 16th, 17th and 18th this year. The provisional answer keys were released on June 22, 2022 and the candidates were given time till June 25, 2022 to raise any objections that they might have. Ahead of the results, KEA had urged students to enter the marks of their Class 12 board exam in the relevant subjects as it would be considered while preparing rank lists. The results which are released have been announced after much deliberation over the objections.

According to IE, around 2,10,829 candidates appeared for the test out of 2,16,559 candidates who had applied. The engineering exam was topped by Apporv tandon of Bengaluru with 98.61% and the second rank was shared between Siddhartha Singh of Bengaluru with 98.33% and Atmakuri Venkata Madh who got 98.11%.

Students who have passed the exam will now be called for counselling rounds. Candidates will be notified regarding these counselling rounds on the portal or through their indibidual registered contact details.

Those who have qualified the KCET 2022 exam will be able to get admission in the state’s participating institutions for several engineering, architecture and technology courses including BVSc and AH, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, Business Management, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B. Pharma, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio-Technology), Bachelor of Yoga.