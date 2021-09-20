KCET Result 2021 Date, Time: Results for admission to engineering, pharmacy courses today

KCET 2021 results today

Karnataka CET Result 2021 Latest Update: The Karnataka Examination Authority will be declaring the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2021 results today. The results will be made available at the official website of KEA i.e cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kaar.nic.in

The official notification said, a press conference will be conducted by the Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan at 4.00 pm and after which the results will be released on the official website after the conference. Candidates can check steps on how to check results from the link given below.

More than 2 lakh candidates has registered for the examination this year that is conducted for admission to various undergraduate professional courses in the various government colleges in the state from Engineering to Pharmacy. Students can alos appear for Physics, Maths, Chemistry and Biology examinations conducted under Undergraduate Common Entrance Test, 2021 or UGCET. Examinations were conducted from August 28 to 30.

The provisional answer keys for the exam are available on the official website and sought objections if any. KEA has decided to give ranks only on the basis of the marks scored by students in KCET examination as the Karnataka PUC IInd year eaminations got cancelled due to the pandemic.