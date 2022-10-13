KCET Counseling 2022 Round 1: Mock allotment list for PG NEET released at cetcell.mahacet.org, check how to download

KCET Counseling 2022 Round 1 Mock Allotment list: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the round 1 mock allotment list for PGET-2022 Medical/Dental/DNB on its website. Candidates who appeared in the PGET-2022 Medical/Dental/DNB mock round 1 can download the counselling list from the official website of KCET – cetcell.mahacet.org.

The Karnataka PGET 2022 mock allotment result contains the details of the candidate along with college and course allotted to them as per eligibility criteria. The candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download Karnataka PGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result.

Karnataka PGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result – how to download

Visit the official website of KCET – cetcell.mahacet.org

Candidates are required to click on the notification link that reads ‘ Karnataka PGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result’ flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the new page

Enter your PGET No. and click on the submit button

The Karnataka PGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result will be displayed on the screen

Download Karnataka PGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result and save it for future reference

Direct link to download PGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result

It should be noted that the candidates also have the facility to make changes in the options entered during the choice-filling process which will be available until October 14. The candidates can directly download Karnataka PGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result by clicking on the above link and save their result for future reference. The final list of allotments will be available on October 15.