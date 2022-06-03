KCET Admit Card 2022: Karnataka CET 2022 Admit Card released, check details here

The KCET 2022 Admit Card for the upcoming state-level entrance exam has been declared by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). The admit card has been released for the Common Entrance Test that is scheduled for the 16th, 17th and 18th of June 2022 and candidates who registered for KCET 2022 exam are advised to download their hall tickets which can be done by visiting kea.kar.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the Karnataka CET 2022 Exam will be held on 15th, 16th and 17th June 2022 and the test will done via offline mode.

As part of the KCET 2022 16th and 17th of June will see subject-wise tests for Farm Science, Engineering and other Professional Courses. Similarly, the exam authority will hold Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannaadiga candidates on 18th June.

As the KCET 2022 Admit Card has been officially released, it is important for candidates to verify and check the details as the admit card contains the candidate’s personal details along with exam related information. For personal information, everyone has to check their date of birth, name and other details on the hall ticket. For exam related information, students will have to check the exam date, exam centre, exam venue, the reporting time along with exam day instructions that the centre follows.

Following are the steps on how to download the KCET Hall Ticket 2022