KCET Admit Card 2021: Karnataka Examination Authority releases KCET admit card 2021 – here’s how to download KCET hall ticket

KCET Hall Ticket 2021 Released at kea.kar.nic.in: Attention students from Karnataka! The Karnataka Education Authority (KEA) has just now released the admit card for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2021. The KEA has released the KCET 2021 admit card on its official website – kea.kar.ac.in. If you are among those who had previously registered for the exam, you can now download the KCET admit card 2021 from the official website. The admit card download option has been activated on the official site. It should be noted that the KCET 2021 is an in-person exam, which a candidate has to take in an examination hall. KCET is NOT a computer-based exam and is a paper-based test, officials say.

What is KCET?

Karnataka Common Entrance Test is as the name suggest a single test that would determine the future of those who wish to study engineering, farm science, yoga, veterinary science in the state. The Karnataka state government has already made it clear that all admissions to the professional courses in the state would be totally based on the KCET 2021 scores. It is because of this reason that this a very crucial exam in the academic calendar of Karnataka students.

This year, the process of registering for the KCET 2021 began in the month of June. Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, the date for registration was extended for the students till July 15. As of now, the KEA officials say that the KCET 2021 will take place on August 28 and August 29 this month.

How to download KCET admit card 2021?

First, please see if you have a good speed internet connection.

Second, visit the official website – kea.kar.ac.in

The admit card link is live on the home page. Click on that

Now you will see a couple of fields asking for details such as your registration number and your roll number. Fill in those.

Once you have keyed in correct details, you will get the option of download admit card, click on that.

KCET candidates are advised to take a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.