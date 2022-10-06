KCET 2022: Web option entry to start from Oct 7 at kea.kar.nic.in, Here’s how you can apply

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is going to start the KCET 2022 web option entry from tomorrow,i.e., October 6. The students will be able to submit their KCET 2022 web option entries for round 1 till October 11 in online mode. The dates for KCET counselling 2022 can be checked on kea.kar.nic.in.

Students who have qualified under KCET results are eligible for seat allotment and counselling process. The Students will be able to choose their preferred college during the web option entry 2022. Students can check the detailed schedule below for KCET 2022 counselling round 1.

KCET web options entry by eligible candidates – October 7 to 11, 2022

KCET mock allotment 2022 – October 13, 2022

Provision to change option for round 1 – October 13 to 15, 2022

Display of KCET seat allotment round 1 – October 17, 2022

To apply for KCET2022 option entry, the candidates will have to first complete the registration form and verification of documents. After it, the candidate will receive user ID and secret key and they will be required to create a password. Then, they will be logged in to fill their preferred choices of colleges and courses.

The Students have been advised to select as many as preferred colleges to increase their chances of admission. The KCET 2022 admissions will be based on the scored marks in KCET 2022 scores. The students have been advised to download their hall tickets and reach the allotted college for admission confirmation.

KCET 2022: What are the documents required at the time of verification?

The students will have to bring the original documents along with a set of photocopies at the time of document verification. The list of documents is given below.