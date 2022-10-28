KCET 2022: Seat allotment result for round 1 counselling to release today; details here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the KCET 2022 seat allotment result for the first round of counselling today. The willing applicants can check the result for the seal allotment at the official website- kea.kar.nic.in. It will be displayed on the official website after 2 PM. The candidates who will be selected will have to submit the fees to confirm the submission.

Earlier, the authority had released the KCET 2022 mock seat allotment result. The candidates were given time till October 26, 2022, to change selected options.

Important dates:-

Conduct of exam- June 16,17 and 18, 2022

Release of revise ranking list- October 01, 2022

Release of seat allotment result for 1st round of counselling- October 28, 2022

Exercising options by candidates allotted seats in round 1- October 28 to 30, 2022

Submission of fees and downloading of admission letter- October 29 to November 2, 2022

Last date to get admission in college- November 03, 2022 (before 05:30 PM)

Where to Check:-

The candidates can check the seat allotment result at the official website – kea.kar.nic.in. Apart from this, the candidate can also check the same at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Know how to check:-

1) The candidate needs to visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

2) On the homepage, the candidate needs to click on the dedicated link for KCET allotment 2022.

3) Now, enter your relevant details and then click on the submit button.

4) Now, your KCET seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

5) The candidate needs to download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference.

A total of 2,10,829 applicants out of 2,15,559 had appeared for the test.

About KCET:-

Karnataka Common Entrance Test or KCET is a state level entrance exam conducted by Karnataka Examination Authority.