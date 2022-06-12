KCET 2022: Online registration begins yet again for Karnataka UGCET, More details here

KCET 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has re-started the online application process for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET). The candidates who had partially filled up the application form or missed the chance for submitting the online application will now be able to submit their applications latest by 13 June 2022.

According to KEA, the board is giving another chance to those who have failed to submit applications due to technical issues or any other problem. This is the final and last chance to enter the application online or upload a photo and signature or complete the application form.

How to apply for KCET 2022?

1. Candidates are required to visit the official website of KEA.i.e. Kea.gov.in.

2. Candidates are required to click on the link that reads “Karnataka CET application link”.

3. Fill up all essential details such as qualification, age limit, etc.

4. Candidates are required to pay the application fee and submit the application form.

5. Save and submit the application form for future reference.

Candidates should note that KEA has already issued the admit cards on 2 June 2022. According to KEA, Candidates are required to verify the details printed on the Admit card and appear for CET-2022 exam in the center specified on the admission ticket. Candidates are advised to read all instructions given on the admit card and appear for the exam by adhering to the guidelines/ procedures compulsorily mentioned therein.