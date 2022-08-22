KCET 2022 Document Verification till September 7: Check list of required documents at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022 Document Verification List| KCET 2022 Document Verification Date| KCET 2022 Document Verification Required Documents: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has begun the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) document verification process from today onwards, 22 August 2022. The candidates who will be appearing for the document verification process can find the detailed schedule and the list of required documents on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

According to the official announcement, the KCET Document Verification Process 2022 is scheduled to be held between 22 August to 7 September 2022. Candidates have been advised to complete the document verification on time and carry all the required documents on the verification day. The exam authority has decided to conduct the KCET document verification 2022 for 5,000 students each day in three shifts, till the last rank is completed. The candidates who are in ranks between 1 to 1800 will be called for document verification on the first day, the first shift will be from 9.30am to 11am.

KCET 2022: List of Documents Required for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET)

Candidates who are appearing for KCET 2022 Document Verification Process have been advised to check the list of certificates attested by the concerned BEO office attached to their school/college.

KCET 2022 Application Form Copy KCET 2022 Score Card Class 10 and Class 12 Marksheet Photographs Marksheet or Study Certificates from 1st 12th Class Caste Certificate, If applicable

Technical glitches hit KCET 2022 document verification process on first day

Today, Students had to wait for long hours as the Karnataka CET document verification process started amid technical glitches. The first session was scheduled between 9.30am to 11.00 am whereas the second batch was supposed to begin at 11.15 for the candidates with between 1801 to 3600. The delay in the process of verification by hours due to non functioning of scanners which has caused delay and anxiety among the candidates. Several Parents and students have complained about the lack of coordination and poor management of KEA.

