KCET 2022 Counselling: Web option entry link is LIVE; here’s how to fill in choices 

The KCET 2022 web option entry was activated by the Examinations Authority of Karnataka late on October 14. It was initially scheduled to be activated at 1 pm, but it was shifted to 8 pm. After the link has been activated, candidates can access the official website, which is kea.kar.nic.in.

The candidates will be able to fill in the various forms for the various courses offered by the KCET 2022 including engineering, architecture, veterinary, and pharmacy. Those who have successfully submitted their documents will be able to enter the web options.

KCET 2022: How to fill web option entry

First, go to the official website– kea.kar.nic.in and click on the link ‘web options entry. Next, enter your credentials such as your CET number and security pin. The KCET option will be displayed on your screen. Choose your preferred college and course and submit the preferences. Once saved, download it for future reference

The web options entry process for the KCET 2022 was supposed to begin on October 11. However, the release of the first round of the fee structure and the seat matrix for various courses delayed the process.

The KCET exam was conducted at various centers this year on June 16, 17, and 18. Due to the controversy surrounding the evaluation of repeaters, the academic calendar of the KCET has been delayed. The Examinations Authority of Karnataka had gone against the norms and decided to evaluate them on the basis of their KCET marks and not take PUC marks under consideration.

The dispute regarding the evaluation of repeaters reached the Karnataka High Court. After hearing the arguments presented by both sides, the court agreed to the normalization of marks. The revised results were released on October 1.