KCET 2022 counselling: Round 2 results to be announced today at kea.kar.nic.in – details here

KCET 2022 counselling round 2 seat allotment results: Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET will release the round 2 Seat allotment result today, November 21. All those who are waiting for KCET Round 2 Seat allotment result 2022 will be able to download from the official website – kea.kar.nic.in, once released.

After the final seat allocation results, The candidates will have to fill their choices out of the four choices from November 22 at 10 am to November 21 till 11.59 pm. The candidates will have to pay the registration cost and download their admission orders based on their selections. The facility of remitting the application fees will be available from November 23 to 25 during banking hours. The last date of reporting to the colleges by choice 1 is November 26. The candidates will have to report to the respective college before 5:30 pm.

This year, KCET exam was conducted on June 16, 17, and 18 at various exam centres for admissions to various colleges for Engineering, Architecture, Farm Sciences, Veterinary, B-Pharma and Pharma-D courses.

KCET 2022 counselling: Round 2 results date and time

According to the latest updates, the results for KCET 2022 counselling round 2 will be released on November 21 after 4 PM. The candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of KCET for more latest updates.

KCET 2022 counselling: How to download KCET round 2 results 2022?

Visit the official website of KEA – kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the admissions on the top and then it will redirect to the notification page

Click on the UGCET 2022 tab

Now, click on the notification link that reads ‘KCET 2022 counselling round 2’ flashing on the homepage

Enter your username, password and click on the submit button

Download KCET 2022 counselling round 2 and save it for future reference

The candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website and financial express for more updates on the results. The direct link to the KCET 2022 counselling round 2 seat allotment will be provided here, once released.