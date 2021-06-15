KCET 2021: Registration process begins for admission to UG courses in engineering, technology, farm sciences; check details

KCET 2021 starts in August 28 onwards

The application process for Karnataka common entrance test (KCET) 2021 conducted for admission to engineering, technology, and other vocational courses will be held till July 13. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has opened the registration process on June 15 onwards. Eligible candidates can log on to the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

The KCET 2021 will be held between August 28-29 for admission to undergraduate courses for technology, farm science, engineering, yoga and naturopathy. Candidates can apply latest by July 10. The last date to pay the admission fees through online mode is July 13.

Candidates belonging to the special category can submit original certificates between July 14 and 20. The application fee for general category male students is Rs 500, while that for female and reserved category is Rs 250.

Steps to register for KCET 2021:

· Log on to the official website of KEA – kea.kar.nic.in

· Click on KCET 2021 application form link on the home page

· Complete the registration process using details like name, email id, phone number, age, etc

· Login credentials will be generated and shared on Email ID

· Using the credentials, fill up the KCET application form; upload scanned documents and signatures

· Make the payment online and submit the form before the last date

One can make corrections in the application form is between July 19 and 22. Candidates can start downloading admit cards till the day of the exam August 13 onwards.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar suggested that this year, admission to undergraduate science programmes will be done only through Karnataka CET 2021 marks since the class 12 exams or Karnataka PUC 2nd year exams have been canceled due to Covid-19 second wave.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts – from 10.30 am to 11.50 am and 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm. The first will be Biology on August 28 in the morning shift and the last paper will be the Kannada language test for Gadinadu and Horanadu Kannadiga candidates.

Candidates seeking admission to dental, medical, Ayurveda, Unani or homeopathy courses will have to compulsorily qualify in the NEET UG 2021 and for architecture courses, candidates should need to secure a rank in NATA 2021 or JEE Main Paper-II.