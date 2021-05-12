KCET 2021: Karnataka Common Entrance Test postponed; check new exam dates, other details

The official said that the Kannada Language Test will be held on August 30.

The Karnataka government has decided to postpone Karnataka Common Entrance Test for 2021 or KCET 2021 due to the second wave of coronavirus infection in India. The CET is conducted by the state government for admissions in various professional courses like undergraduate engineering, technology, naturopathy farm science, yoga, and pharma courses.

According to the executive director of the Karnataka Examinations Authority, the Common Entrance Test will now be conducted on 28 August 2021 and 29 August 2021. The official said that the Kannada Language Test will be held on August 30.

“Due to postponement of 2021 annual 2nd PUC examinations and by considering the rising of COVID-19 cases in the state, Common Entrance Test-2021 has been postponed,” said a release issued by the Karnataka Examinations Authority.

Amid rising COVID cases and postponement of the 2nd PUC annual examinations, Common Entrance Test (CET) 2021 scheduled for July 7 and 8, has been postponed to August 28 and 29: Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, and Minister of Higher Education pic.twitter.com/r5iau4q71T — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2021



Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana had announced that the state-level CET would be conducted on July 7 and 8. Narayan, who is also the minister of higher education, had said that the dates were finalised considering the schedule of the Common Entrance Test of other states.

As per the revised schedule of CET2021, the Biology exam will be held in the first shift and that of Mathematics in the second shift on August 28. Physics and Chemistry exams will be held a day later i.e. on August 29 in the first and second shifts respectively. All these subjects will carry 60 marks each. While the Kannada Language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga will be of 50 marks and will be conducted on August 30.

Officials have requested candidates to constantly visit the official website for any further updates.