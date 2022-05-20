Kashmir University appoints professor Nilofer Khan as its first woman VC

Professor Nilofer Khan has appointed as first woman vice chancellor (VC) of the University of Kashmir for a three year term. The order of appointment was issued by Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu in his capacity of being the chancellor of the university.

Khan is likely to take over as the vice chancellor of the university on Saturday, May21, 2022. She will be replacing Professor Talat Ahmad, who completed his second tenure as VC of the university which began in August 2018.

Khan has 30 years of teaching experience and is currently working as professor in the Department of Home Science. She had the distinction of being the first woman to be appointed as Dean Student Welfare at the university few years ago. Besides having been registrar, professor Khan has also held the post of Dean College Development Council.

With inputs from PTI.

