Amit Shah attends Kashi-Tamil Sangamam as chief guest

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah attended the closing ceremony of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam programme as the Chief Guest in Varanasi today, December 17, 2022, as per an official statement.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam has been organised to rejuvenate India’s cultural unity in the year of Amrit Mahatsav

“PM Modi urged in the new education policy that Mother tongue should be the medium of education,” Shah said.

Further, the Home Minister requested the Tamil Nadu Government to ensure medical, technical and law education in the State in Tamil language, so that Tamil language gets more strength.