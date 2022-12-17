scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Amit Shah attends Kashi-Tamil Sangamam as chief guest

The Home Minister requested the Tamil Nadu Government to ensure medical, technical and law education.

Written by FE Education
Amit Shah attends Kashi-Tamil Sangamam as chief guest
The Kashi Tamil Sangamam has been organised to rejuvenate India’s cultural unity.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah attended the closing ceremony of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam programme as the Chief Guest in Varanasi today, December 17, 2022, as per an official statement. 

The  Kashi Tamil Sangamam has been organised to rejuvenate India’s cultural unity in the year of Amrit Mahatsav 

“PM Modi urged in the new education policy that Mother tongue should be the medium of education,” Shah said.

Also Read

Further, the Home Minister requested the Tamil Nadu Government to ensure medical, technical and law education in the State in Tamil language, so that Tamil language gets more strength.

Also Read

More Stories on
Education Policy

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.