Kashi Tamil Sanganam: Dharmendra Pradhan launches website for registration process

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced the Kashi Tamil Sanganam to be held from November 16 to December 19, 2022. Pradhan also launched the website for registering for Kashi Tamil Sanganam.

A month long Kashi Tamil Sangamam is to be organised in Varanasi (Kashi) during which academic exchanges – seminars, discussions, among others will be held between experts/ scholars on various facets of the two ancient manifestations of Indian culture, with focus on bringing out the links and shared values between the two. The broader objective is to bring the two knowledge and cultural traditions closer, a statement said.

Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti (BBS) came up with this proposal to rediscover, reaffirm and celebrate the age-old links between the Tamil culture and Kashi that has existed since centuries.

While addressing the press conference, Pradhan said that India is a symbol of civilizational connectivity. The Kashi-Tamil Sangamam shall be an ideal platform to understand the unity in India’s civilizational assets through two historic centres of knowledge and culture. The Sangamam to be organised under the overall framework and spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat” will create a bridge between ancient India and contemporary generation. Kashi Sangamam will rediscover the link between these two ancient centres of knowledge, culture and heritage, he further added.

Pradhan informed that Kashi-Tamil Sangamam will be centred around a series of themes that cover various facets of knowledge – literature, ancient texts, philosophy, spirituality, music, dance, drama, yoga, Ayurveda, handlooms, handicrafts as well as the modern innovations, trade exchanges, edutech and other gen next technology.

It is proposed that around 210 people from different parts of Tamil Nadu can be taken in one group for a period of eight days to ensure that the benefit of these discussions reaches the actual practitioners of these knowledge streams. 12 such groups, comprising around 2500 people can visit over a month.

