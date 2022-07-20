Karnataka’s 30 engineering colleges to be upgraded in global standards in five years

C N Ashwath Narayan, minister for Higher Education, Karnataka has stated 30 engineering colleges in the state, including 14 government colleges, have been selected for Regional Ecosystem For Technical Excellence (RETE).

“Thirty colleges across the state have been selected for the Regional Ecosystem For Technical Excellence. These are considered under the three categories of incubation, accelerator and Super-30. Private colleges have been selected in those districts where there are no government colleges,” he said.

Narayan was talking to reporters after receiving a report on Regional Ecosystem For Technical Excellence (RETE) submitted by the high-powered committee headed by Visvesvaraya Technological University vice-chancellor professor Karisiddappa.

According to Narayan, the RETE has the objective of upgrading these select engineering colleges across the state as technical colleges of global standard in five years. The minister also added that the RETE will enable providing qualitative engineering education in every district of the state.

Furthermore, the minister’s office stated that Regional Ecosystem For Technical Excellence (RETE) will be implemented under the joint collaboration between the government, industry and Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU).

With inputs from PTI.

