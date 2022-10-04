Karnataka UGCET 2022 rank list out at kea.kar.nic.in; Check roll number wise toppers list, rank list and other details

Karnataka UGCET 2022 rank list: The Karnataka Examination Authority has released the rank list for architeture candidates on its website. All those who appeared in the Karnataka UGCET 2022 can download the rank list from the official website – kea.kar.nic.in. The roll number wise list of toppers also have been upoloaded on the official website.

Karnataka UGCET 2022 rank list is available in the form of PDF which includes the roll number, candidates name and rank of the candidate. The candidates can download Karnataka UGCET 2022 rank list followed by the easy steps given below.

Karnataka UGCET 2022 Rank List: How to download?

Visit the official website of KEA – kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads ‘Karnataka UGCET 2022 Rank List’ flashing on the homepage.

A PDF will appear on the screen.

Candidates can download Karnataka UGCET 2022 Rank List and save it for future reference.

According to the result, Maria Binson Menachery holding DE370 CET number has secured first rank while Roopashree and Vaishnav R has secured second and third rank respectively. The roll number wise Karnataka UGCET 2022 rank list can be downloaded and save it for future reference.

Download Roll Number wise Karnataka UGCET 2022 Rank List

What’s Next?

All those who have qualified in the test are eligible to appear in round 1 counselling process which is scheduled to be held between October 7 to 8. The verification slip for the same will be available on the official website from October 7 onwards. The candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of KEA for latest updates.

On the other side, the exam authority has also released a notice regarding the document process for ineligible candidates. Those who have studied in Karnataka less than 7 years between 1 to 12 standard to claim eligibility for UGCET 2022 seat allotment can attend the document verification round between October 7 to 8. While the candidates whose number of years are less than 10 years to claim Kannada medium study reservation, can attend the document verification from 7 to 8 October. The list of the candidates whose number of years is less than 7 years to claim rural study reservation can attend the document verification October 7 to 8. The list of the candidates whose number of years of parents study is less than 7 years to claim eligibility for UGCET 2022 seat allotment can attend the document verification round between October 7 to 8.

The above list of the eligible candidates will be published on the official website of KEA from October 6 after 1 PM.