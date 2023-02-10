Karnataka to include SC/ST quota into 9th schedule of Constitution

The Karnataka government has started the process of including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) communities quota hike in the ninth schedule of the Constitution, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Bommai made the announcement while speaking at the inauguration of ‘Janajagruthi Jathra Mahotsav’ organised as part of Maharshi Valmiki Jathra Mahotsav, in Davangere.

“Justice has been done to the oppressed communities as per Justice Nagmohan Das Commission report. While the reservation for the SC community has been hiked from 15 to 17% and for the Scheduled Tribe community it is up from 3% to 7%. This will benefit the youths of those two communities in jobs and education,” Bommai noted.

The incumbent government has implemented the hiked quota and it is being followed in government recruitment, he added.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Legislature during the legislature session in Belagavi in December had passed a bill to hike the reservation for SC/STs in the state.

The Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or posts in the services under the state) Bill, 2022, increased reservation for SCs from 15 to 17% and for STs from 3 to 7%.

The State Cabinet on October 8 accorded its formal approval to increase the SC/ST quota, and had subsequently issued an ordinance in this regard.

The decision to increase SC/ST quota was following the recommendation from a commission headed by a retired judge of Karnataka High Court Justice H N Nagamohan Das.

The opposition parties had supported the passage of the bill, but were skeptical about the government’s intention with the implementation, as the hike in the reservation will breach the 50% ceiling fixed by the Supreme Court in the 1992 Indra Sawhney case.

With the quota hike decision yet to be ring-fenced under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, leaving it vulnerable, as it takes the reservation tally in Karnataka to 56%, the opposition parties had been questioning the government as to how they would implement it.

The inclusion under the ninth schedule of the Constitution is to be done through a constitutional amendment.

