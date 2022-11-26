Karnataka TET final answer key 2022 out for paper 1 & 2 at schooleducation.kar.nic.in: Direct link here

Karnataka TET final answer key 2022: The Centralised Admission Cell of Karnataka Education Department has released the final answer keys of Teacher Eligibility Test 2022. Those who appeared in the KARTET 2022 can check and download the answer key at the official website – schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

The information on the release of the final answer keys were given by the Karnataka Education Minister, BC Nagesh on his twitter handle.

How to download KARTET 2022 answer keys?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of Karnataka TET – schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘KARTET-2022 FINAL KEY ANSWER’

Click on the paper you appeared for – paper 1 and paper 2

It will redirect you to the new window of answer keys

View the answer key, calculate your marks and save the answer key for future reference

Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test exam was conducted in two shifts on November 6, the first paper was conducted in the morning between 9 am to 12 pm and the second paper was held in the afternoon from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm across the state. As per reports, around 92 percent candidates registered and appeared for the exam.

Direct link to download KARTET 2022 final answer keys

The provisional answer keys were released on November 10 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till November 17.