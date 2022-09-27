Karnataka TET 2022 application form: Apply online at sts.karnataka.gov.in/TET by Sept 30, check exam date, how to apply & more

Karnataka TET 2022 application form: The Centralized Admission Cell (CAC), Office of the Commissioner, Department of Public Instruction, Bangalore is going to close the online application window for Teacher Eligibility Test. All those who are willing to appear in the Karnataka TET 2022 can apply online by 30th September 2022. The online applications for the same were started on September 1. As per notification, the board has scheduled the exam on November 6. The candidates have been advised to check all the information including application process, important dates, exam dates and other details below.

How to apply for Karnataka TET 2022?

Visit the official website of sts.karnataka.gov.in/TET.

Click on the notification link that reads ‘Karnataka TET 2022’ flashing on the homepage.

Enter all your required details such as application number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

Karnataka TET 2022 application form will be displayed on the screen.

Download Karnataka TET 2022 application form after the final submission of online application.

KARTET Application Fee 2022

Category KARTET Paper 1 or 2 (in INR) Both Paper 1 and 2 (in INR) General, 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B 700 1000 SC/ST/CI only 350 500

Note: The candidates should note that the application fee for the said exam will be deposited through credit card/debit card/net banking. Applications without the application fee will not be entertained.

List of documents to be submitted at the time of application for KARTET 2022

The candidates are required to submit the following documents while submitting their online application forms.

Educational certificates

Scanned recent passport size photograph

Scanned signature

Debit Card/Credit card for payment

Address proof

Government ID

Karnataka TET 2022: Important dates

Last date for submission of KARTET application form and fee – September 30

Exam Date- November 6