Karnataka students get bilingual option: UG, PG students can now attempt same question paper in both English & Kannada

Students of state public universities in Karnataka pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses can now write their exams in Kannada, English or a mix of both languages. The State Higher Education Council (SHEC) on Wednesday came up with this decision after a meeting convened by Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan. While the exams could earlier be written in either English or Kannada, the decision of introducing the bilingual option will bring convenience for the students. This option is currently in place in polytechnic courses.

Also Read | DU PG Admissions: Last date to apply for 3rd merit list extended; check revised schedule here

In the annual general meeting it was also decided to translate quality books to Kannada, as per the aspiration of the National Education Policy, 2020, to promote higher education in regional languages, IE reported.

Other important decisions taken

It was also decided in the meeting that a high-level committee will be made to use technology in the process of translation

Instead of setting up a new tribal university, it has been decided that arrangements will be made for tribal studies at the existing Karnataka State Folklore University

As a part of the ‘good governance month’, vice-chancellors and higher officials were asked to visit colleges under their watch for regular examination of the progress of instructions

Also Read | Female students in IIT’s UG courses increased to 20% in 2021, says MoE

In the 23rd general annual meeting, Ashwathnarayan added there should be more investment and emphasis on research projects, the IE report further stated. Recently, the Minister also announced that a new portal will be launched on December 25 to address the grievances of the staff and retired staff of the higher education department. “The new portal would serve as a platform to resolve many issues including pension, promotion, placement, transfer outside of courts,” ANI report quoted Ashwathnarayan as saying.