The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is going to release the results for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Supplementary examination soon. Once released, students who appeared in the SSLC Supplementary examination this year will be able to check their score card at the official website of KSEAB – kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

According to multiple media reports, Karnataka SSLC Supplementary results are expected to be released by this week. However, the state board has not made any official announcement regarding the results yet.

Official Websites to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karresults.nic.in

Steps to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result

Visit the official website of KSEAB – kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in

Click on the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result link on the homepage (link is not active yet)

Enter required details like roll number and DOB

Click on submit button

Your Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the information and download it for future reference

It may be noted that the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board conducted the supplementary examination between June 12 to June 19 this year.

Additionally, students are advised to keep a close check on the official website of the state board for further updates.