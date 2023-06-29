The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is going to release the results for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Supplementary examination soon. Once released, students who appeared in the SSLC Supplementary examination this year will be able to check their score card at the official website of KSEAB – kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.
According to multiple media reports, Karnataka SSLC Supplementary results are expected to be released by this week. However, the state board has not made any official announcement regarding the results yet.
Official Websites to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023
- kseab.karnataka.gov.in
- Karresults.nic.in
Steps to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result
- Visit the official website of KSEAB – kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in
- Click on the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result link on the homepage (link is not active yet)
- Enter required details like roll number and DOB
- Click on submit button
- Your Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the information and download it for future reference
It may be noted that the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board conducted the supplementary examination between June 12 to June 19 this year.
Additionally, students are advised to keep a close check on the official website of the state board for further updates.