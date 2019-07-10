Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2019: Class 10th results to be declared soon at karresults.nic.in | Check details

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2019!

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2019: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is all set to declare the Karnataka supplementary results for class 10th soon at karresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Supplementary examinations can check their results on the official website as soon as the result link has been activated. However, there is no official information as to when will the results be declared. Earlier in the year, the Karnataka state board had conducted the SSLC/class 10th examination from March 21 to April 4, 2019. The results for the same will be declared on April 30, 2019. Students can take a look at the below-mentioned data for more information.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2019: How to check 10th score

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the results page, click on the link that says ‘Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result’

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number and press Submit

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the page

Step 5: Check your result and save a copy of the same for future

Karnataka result 2019: More about the board here

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board had conducted the class 10th examination between March 21 and April 4, whereas the Karnataka PUC – II/class 12th Board Exam results took place from March 1 to 18 across various centres in the state. The results for class 12th were announced on April 15, whereas the Supplementary results for the same were announced on July 4, 2019.

The Board was set up in the year 1966 for conducting SSLC, PUC and other examination. It has the responsibility of regulating and supervising the system of Secondary education in Karnataka State.