Karnataka SSLC results 2018 LIVE Updates: Karnataka Board to declare 10th results today at kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC results 2018 LIVE Updates: Karnataka Board will declare 10th results today. (Source: official website)

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2018 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka Board will declare Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2018 today on its official website – kseeb.kar.nic.in. The results will also be available at results.nic.in and examresults.net. The students will be able to check their scores on the above-mentioned official website once they are declared. This year about 8.35 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC exam in the month of March across 2,817 examination centres in the state. The Karnataka SSLC exam was held in two sessions, the forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon session from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The board had declared Karnataka PUC results 2018 on April 30. Last year, the results were announced on May 13, and the pass percent dipped by 4.82 compared to last year. The overall pass percentage for this year’s class 12 exams was at 52.38, while last year it was 57.20.

Here are Karnataka SSLC results 2018 LIVE Updates:

How to check Karnataka SSLC results 2018:

1. Go to the official website – kseeb.kar.nic.in.

2. Look for the link that says Karnataka SSLC results 2018 and click on it.

3. Enter details like name and enrolment number and submit.

4. You will get the result.

5. Download it and take a print out for future.

In Mangalore, out of 32,786 students who appeared for the exams, 17,364 were boys and 15,422 were girls. There are 2,263 repeaters, 1,215 private students and 342 repeat private students. While from Mysore district, 35,765 students sat for their SSLC exams of which 10,506 students were from the city, with the remaining from rural areas. There are 52 centres in the city and 79 centres in Mysore rural.

About Karnataka High School Examination Board

The Karnataka High School Examination Board was founded in 1966. Each year, SSLC has 8.50 lakh in April and 1.50 lakh candidates in June. The examination and its related work have been done by the decentralization of the board and the work is easy and fair.