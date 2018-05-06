Karnataka SSLC results 2018 date and time: Here is when and where to check Class 10th results

Karnataka SSLC results 2018: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the Karnataka PUC results on May 7 at karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC results 2018: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the Karnataka PUC results on May 7 at karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now visit the official website to check their Class 10th scores. The results are expected to be announced at 11 AM. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducted the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 examinations or Karnataka Class 10 examination 2018 from March 8 to April 6 2018. This year about 8.35 lakh students have appeared for the SSLC exams. Earlier, Education Minister Tanveer Sait had confirmed that the Board will be announcing the results for SSLC examinations 2018 in the first week of May.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) had declared the Karnataka PUC results on April 30. This year around 7 Lakh students appeared for the PU examinations in March, while 18-20,000 lectures were assigned to evaluate the answer scripts of the same.

More details about the Karnataka SSLC results 2018 are as follows:

Karnataka SSLC Results 2018: Date and Time

Date of result: May 7

Time of result: 11 AM

Karnataka SSLC Results 2018: Websites to check

The students who had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC examination can check the results on karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in. The students can also check their Karnataka Class 10 results 2018 on third party websites like results.nic.in, examresults.net.

More about Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB):

Karnataka High School Examination Board was founded in 1966, SSLC. And other tests. The number of candidates is increasing every year. Each year, SSLC has 8.50 lakh in April and 1.50 lakh candidates in June. The board has started divisional offices in order to improve the evaluation system and results.